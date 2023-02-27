Lily James thinks men on the dating app Hinge are “rubbish”.

The 33-year-old ‘Pam and Tommy’ actress – who also admitted she had been a “serial relationshipper” – is said to be newly-single after she reportedly recently split from her 37-year-old ‘Queens of the Stone Age’ bass player boyfriend of two years Michael Shuman.

She said during an appearance on Monday (27.02.23) on the Capital Breakfast show – after hosts Roman Kemp and Sian Welby told her they “talk about love life quite a lot on this show”: “I cringe at most things I do. Yeah, I’ve been a sort of serial relationshipper, so I’ve not had any crazy dating stories however I did go on my mates’ hinge the other day and I just despaired. I mean come on!

“The guys, they were rubbish.

“I’m sure some of the girls are c*** too, but men are worse.”

Lily – who previously dated actor Matt Smith, 40, and was once linked to 53-year-old married dad-of-five Dominic West – made the admissions while speaking about playing the unlucky-in-love character of Zoe in her new romcom ‘What’s Love Got to do With It’.

Lily went on when asked what her dating “icks” were: “There’s a line in the film where my character is looking at this guy and he’s got a sentimental quote and she’s like, ‘He’s fit enough that I’ll overlook the sentimental quote’, which is ‘Every day is a new rainbow’, but that would be a bit of a turn off for me.”

When host Sian said “Sentimental quotes are out” for Lily, the actress added: “Not on the first look at someone – a bit of banter. I sound like I’m on ‘Love Island.’

Lily and Michael are said to have split after recently growing apart, according to The Sun.

The pair were first linked in February 2021 after they were spotted kissing outside a hotel in Suffolk where ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ was filmed, and they made their red carpet debut at the Oscars 2022.

A source told The Sun about their apparent split: “Lily and Michael have grown apart in recent months and have now decided to end their relationship.

“They just couldn’t make it work as a couple, but they both wish each other the best for the future.”