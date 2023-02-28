Alec Baldwin is being sued by three ‘Rust’ crew members.

The 64-year-old actor has pleaded not guilty to two charges of involuntary manslaughter over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, on the set of the Western in October 2021, and now faces a new lawsuit over the tragedy from film workers who say they were left physically and emotionally traumatised by the incident.

Court documents obtained by TMZ say a suit was filed by a trio of ‘Rust’ crew against him and and the film’s producers on Monday (27.02.23), with the three claiming they have suffered anxiety and symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder after the fatal shooting of Halyna.

The plaintiffs in the suit are dolly operator Ross Addiego, set costumer Doran Curtin and key grip Reese Price, who were in the church on the set of the neo-Western at Bonanza Creek Ranch, New Mexico, when Alec’s gun went off, killing Halyna and striking and wounding director Joel Souza.

They are alleging they were so close to Alec when the gun was fired they sustained “blast injuries” from the sound of the shot.

Their complaint also accuses Alec of not paying attention during weapons training and failing to ensure that the gun was not loaded with a live bullet.

Alec was due in court on Friday (24.02.23) over the involuntary manslaughter charges, but entered the pleas on Thursday (23.02.23) and waived his right to a first appearance in court.

A preliminary hearing date is yet to be set, which will determine whether the case will go to trial.

Court documents have shown 44 witnesses including ‘Rust’ director Joel, 49, are lined up to give evidence at the hearing, along with armour and prop worker Seth Kenney, camera assistant Lane Luper, line producer Gabrielle Pickle and script supervisor Maime Mitchell.

Alec also faces a separate civil lawsuit filed by Halyna’s family on February 9.

They are suing the actor and the ‘Rust’ production company for alleged battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and loss of consortium, which is a claim to compensate for damage to relationships such as marriages that are mutually dependent.