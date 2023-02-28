Richard Gere has "mostly recovered" from his battle with pneumonia.

The 73-year-old actor was hospitalised earlier this month after being stricken down with the illness while on a family vacation in Mexico to celebrate his wife Alejandra Silva's 40th birthday.

In a recent update on Instagram with photos from her special day, she wrote: "What an amazing birthday! Thank you all my friends and family for make it so special! #happybirthday !

"Ps: as you can see we are all mostly recovered.. (sic)"

In a previous post, Alejandra - who has sons Alexander, four, and James, two, with her husband - revealed "the worst" had already passed for the 'Pretty Woman' actor, while she and their boys had also been ill.

She later wrote: "Richard is feeling much better, we are all feeling much better, 'almost' back to normal.. we want to thank doctor Rios’s and the hospital la Joya.

"We came to Mexico to continue with our conservation project south of Puerto Vallarta, we all came not feeling well from NY, our youngest James and Richard got Pneumonia and Alexander and I sinusitis and ear infections, now we are all well and almost fully recovered.

"Thank you all for your messages! (sic)"

Richard, who was previously married to supermodel Cindy Crawford, 56, and actress Carey Lowell, 62, also has 22-year-old son with Carey, while Alejandra has son Albert, nine, from a previous marriage.

The actor has said about settling down for the third time: “I have found the quiet and happy life that I have always sought.”

Alejandra previously added about their relationship: “I was a little lost, without light, and knowing him gave meaning to my life. It was feeling that someone was reaching out and showing me my true path.”