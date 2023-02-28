Keke Palmer has given birth.

The 29-year-old actress has welcomed her first child into the world with boyfriend Darius Jackson, and the pair have named their little on Leodis.

Keke shared a series of pictures on Instagram, and wrote in the caption: "Hey Son!!!!

1. Only 48hrs of being parents!

2. Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating, “Someone” by El Debarge was a favorite. We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God!

3. The baby love Rolling Ray, cause purrr.

4. “I’m not hiding the world from my son, I’m hiding my son from the world.” Hahaha

5. I’m just playing, my baby face is on this slide.

6. And this slide

Born during Black History Month, with a name to match!

LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo. (sic)"

'Nope' star Keke recently admitted she didn't know how to address her pregnancy in public.

She chose to announce the news during her opening monologue on 'Saturday Night Live' in December, but always felt like it was "never the right time" and knew she would have to hide her growing bump if she didn't break the news.

She said: "I knew it was going to be a thing to try and hide it - people were already commenting on it. I didn’t really know how to address it. It just felt like it was never the right time, and having a child is so private. But I felt like I should probably let people know. You need a certain level of physicality to do 'SNL'. It was so much fun to say it during my monologue. That’s something my kid can have forever. "

Before giving birth, the 'Alice' actress admitted she was "so happy" for her future child.

She said: "I’m so happy for my child! Pregnancy is a road. I remember my doctor saying, 'Pregnancy isn’t a disease. It’s a natural thing! You don’t have to feel like you’re walking on eggshells.'

"I honestly feel like the same old me [at] six months along. I really expected something so dramatic. But I’m just pregnant. I have something that’s moving around in there every now and then. That part is creepy sometimes. "