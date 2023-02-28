Jennifer Coolidge feels "lucky to be alive" after being impaled on a garden stake.

The 61-year-old actress has revealed that she once suffered a near-death experience in her own garden.

Jennifer - who plays Tanya McQuoid in the HBO series 'The White Lotus' - told Us Weekly: "I was once locked out of the house and I jumped the fence but didn’t know the gardener had put a new stake in the yard. I got impaled. It was a bloody mess. I’m lucky to be alive."

Jennifer has won various accolades during her career, including a Golden Globe Award, a Primetime Emmy Award and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. But she actually dreamed of becoming a successful musician during her younger years.

She shared: "I went to an orchestra camp for three summers. I played the clarinet. I thought I might do it for a living."

Meanwhile, Josh Duhamel recently confessed to being a "huge fan" of Jennifer.

The 50-year-old actor starred alongside the award-winning actress in 'Shotgun Wedding', and Josh revealed that he relished the experience of working with Jennifer.

He said: "I’m a huge fan. She is a wonderful person to have around the set. She's very chill."

Josh was also wowed by Jennifer's approach to her work.

The actor shared: "What I’ll never forget about working with Jennifer was that we didn't know if she was like, doing it on purpose or if it was like part of her thing - it's almost like an Andy Kaufman thing.

"It makes everybody feel like we need another take, and she's like, 'No, I’m good.' And then you see it, and it's brilliant ... She's one of those enigmas."