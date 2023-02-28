Louise Redknapp's 'Naked' music video was inspired by Madonna.

The 48-year-old pop star released the hit single in 1996 and she admits that the steamy music video was inspired by Madonna's fearlessness.

Reflecting on Madonna's influence, Louise told MailOnline: "Without Madonna so many of us wouldn't have been doing what we were doing.

"I did the 'Naked' video and there's no way I would have done it if Madonna hadn't been around. She was pushing boundaries and wasn't afraid to be herself and as an artist that's incredibly inspiring."

Louise has also been inspired by Salma Hayek.

The pop star is particularly impressed by the 56-year-old actress' role in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'.

She said: "Salma Hayek in 'Magic Mike' is a complete inspiration.

"A role like that might normally go to a 20 year old but she is up there doing her thing looking fabulous in amazing clothes. I love that. I loved the trailer so much."

Louise actually feels that female stars are supporting each other more than ever.

She explained: "I think women are supporting each other more than ever now and it feels like a good place to be in. It feels supportive and sometimes that's more important than anything."

Louise first found fame in the RnB group Eternal in the early 90s, and the singer feels incredible "lucky" to have survived for so long in the music business.

She said: "There's so many awful things going on in the world and I feel so lucky to be doing what I'm doing. It's been 30 years since I first released music. 30 years. I can't believe it.

"I feel so lucky that I'm still able to do this."