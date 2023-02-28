Michael B. Jordan has apologised to his mother over his viral underwear campaign.

The 36-year-old actor stripped off for a revealing advert for Calvin Klein's Spring/Summer 2023 campaign and he admitted he calling his mum before the photos went public.

He told Entertainment Tonight: "I was like, my mama gon' have to see this. Let me call her and be like, 'I'm sorry. It's out here.'"

"My business all out in the streets - literally."

The actor and director is also celebrating being behind the camera for 'Creed III', and he admitted the film's release and the Calvin Klein ad have both come at a perfect time.

He added: "This was like, a moment, you know? Just to have everything come together at one time, it feels great.

"And to be able to share that moment with my other actors, who are having a moment of their own as well, it just feels special.

"It feels like everything is happening at the right time."

Addressing having Michael on board as a new ambassador, Calvin Klein hailed his "confident ambition".

A representative said: "Michael B. Jordan embodies confident ambition through elevated portraits that capture his energy, passion and physical intensity.

"Styled in our new Calvin Klein 1996, Athletic and Modern Cotton Performance underwear styles, the visuals reinforce his discipline and uncompromising commitment to his craft.