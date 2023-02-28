Aubrey Plaza's stylist "wanted underboob" for the star's Screen Actors Guild Awards dress.

The 38-year-old actress stepped out at the ceremony on Sunday (26.02.23) in a daring sleeveless Michael Kors gown which showed off her toned midriff and a hint of her bust in a centre cutout and crisscross neckline.

The outfit was shared by fashion blogger Check the Tag on Instagram, and stylist Jessica Paster defended the ensemble in the comment section.

One user claimed "the straps could be better adjusted", while another added: "The straps look too tight that’s all."

A third user wrote: “The colour and shimmer is gorgeous but the very large cutout design looks awkward, unflattering and a bit try-hard.”

However, Jessica insisted everything went to plan.

She replied: "Did 7 fittings .. for real ... I wanted underboob (sic)"

During the SAG Awards, 'The White Lotus' actress Aubrey shared the stage with 'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega, as the pair joked that they dind't know why producers "paired them up together", alluding to their respective characters.

Jenna quipped: "I know, we have nothing in common."

And Aubrey added: "We should find the people who did this."

In perfect unison, they threatened to "curse their families and watch as misfortune follows their bloodline for the next seven generations".

Aubrey then joked: Okay, I see it now."

She later responded to fans calling for the pair to collaborate on a show or movie together in the future.

She said: "Oh, I'm down. We'll just kill everybody with our eyes."