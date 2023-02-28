Meta is looking to "turbocharge" its use of artificial intelligence for WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Instagram.

The company's chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has weighed in on plans to launch a new team which aims to add AI abilities to the various products.

In a Facebook post, he wrote: "We're creating a new top-level product group at Meta focused on generative AI to turbocharge our work in this area.

"We're starting by pulling together a lot of the teams working on generative AI across the company into one group focused on building delightful experiences around this technology into all of our different products.

"In the short term, we'll focus on building creative and expressive tools. Over the longer term, we'll focus on developing AI personas that can help people in a variety of ways."

He also offered a hint of the different areas the team will explore, and how they could be implemented.

He continued: ""We're exploring experiences with text (like chat in WhatsApp and Messenger), with images (like creative Instagram filters and ad formats), and with video and multi-modal experiences."

While Zuckerberg acknowledged the need for "foundational work" before the full capabilities are realised, he is looking forward to seeing how things processs.

He added: "We have a lot of foundational work to do before getting to the really futuristic experiences, but I'm excited about all of the new things we'll build along the way."