Brad Pitt sees "long-term potential" in his relationship with Ines De Ramon.

The 59-year-old actor - who was previously married to Hollywood star Angelia Jolie and has Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with her - are thought to have struck up a relationship with celebrity nutritionist Ines, 30, and can reportedly see it lasting for a long time.

A source told UsWeekly: "He’s definitely into her and although things are still relatively new, he absolutely sees long-term potential in their relationship! “[Brad and Ines] spend as much of their free time together as possible, despite their busy schedules."

The insider went on to explain that the 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' star - who was also married to 'Friends' actress Jennifer Aniston from 2000 until 2005 - "really enjoys" spending time with Ines because she has such a "positive outlook" on life.

The source added: "He really enjoys being with her because she’s such an uplifting energy, she consistently looks on the bright side of things, and is always up for an adventure. He also appreciates that she’s super laid back and has such a positive outlook on life."

The comments come just weeks after it was reported that the pair were having a "really wonderful time" with each other and that Ines had become a "big hit" amongst Brad's close circle of friends as they insisted that the 30-year age gap was "not an issue" for either of them.

A source said: "Brad and Ines are having a really wonderful time with each other. Their relationship feels comfortable and playful. She is a big hit with Brad’s friends and the age gap isn’t an issue for either of them. He has more energy than ever and they are excited about what’s to come next for them."