Selena Gomez felt "ashamed" of herself after 'Wizards of Waverly Place' ended.

The 30-year-old pop star played the leading role of Alex Russo in the Disney Channel sitcom alongside the likes of Jennifer Stone, David DeLuise and David Henrie from 2007 until 2011 but admitted that she cut them out after quitting the series because she "didn't want to let them down" but insisted that she still loves them dearly.

Speaking to her co-stars on the 'Wizards of Waverly Pod', she said: "I felt ashamed of the decisions that I made. I didn't want you guys to see me in the state that I was in, because A, you would have told me the truth, which terrifies me, and B, I didn't want to let you down I appreciate you guys dearly. I love you so much in a way that I've never loved anybody else."

The 'Only Murders in the Building' star went on to reveal that her nine-year-old sister Gracie has "fallen in love" with the magical series but admitted she wishes she'd known how "hard" fame was going to get when she signed up to star on the show in her early teens.

She said: "She's fallen in love with that show. Even before she was born, sometimes I would be by myself, and I would just throw on an episode to fall asleep to. I just loved it. I wish that I had maybe known how hard it was going to get," she stated. "But to know that I'd get on the other side of it.