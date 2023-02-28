Amanda Seyfried felt she didn't "belong" at the audition for 'Mean Girls'.

The 37-year-old actress played Karen Smith in the 2004 comedy movie - but Amanda has recalled feeling overwhelmed during the audition stage, which also involved Lacey Chabert, Lindsay Lohan and Blake Lively.

She told E! News: "I was in the room with Lacey and Lindsay and Blake, and I knew Lindsay and Lacey from their movies and TV, and I was just a little bit like, 'Oh my god. What do I do? I don't belong here 'cause I flew in from Pennsylvania or whatever.'"

Amanda had never previously come across Blake, but she recalled being wowed by the blonde beauty.

She shared: "Blake I didn't know, but I just remember thinking she was so gorgeous, and I was like 'She's the perfect Karen.' 'Cause I was Regina in the room, but things happen."

Lacey was ultimately cast as Gretchen Wieners, while Lindsay took on the role of Cady Heron.

Blake, on the other hand, went on to star in 'Gossip Girl'.

Amanda added: "We're all living our best lives, which is an amazing thing to be able to say."

The actress initially read for the part of Regina George, which ultimately went to Rachel McAdams.

And Amanda recently recalled flying to Los Angeles with her mother for the audition.

She shared: "I'd flown out to LA for the first time with my mother. It was very exciting. I met Lacey Chabert for the first time. Lindsay Lohan was in the room and Blake Lively was playing Karen, and then I was Regina.

"I flew home and they were like, 'We think you're more correct for Karen.' I was like, ‘Oh god, okay, sure.'"