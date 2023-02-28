Snapchat is launching a generative artificial intelligence chatbot.

The company has unveiled plans for My AI - powered by OpenAI's GPT technology, which is also used in ChatGPT - and while it's been described as an experimental feature, it will be rolled out to Snapchat Plus subscribers this week.

In a blog post, the company said: "My AI can recommend birthday gift ideas for your BFF, plan a hiking trip for a long weekend, suggest a recipe for dinner, or even write a haiku about cheese for your cheddar-obsessed pal.

"Make My AI your own by giving it a name and customizing the wallpaper for your Chat."

The Snapchat team has also warned users about the "deficiencies" and limitations of such programmes.

They continued: "As with all AI-powered chatbots, My AI is prone to hallucination and can be tricked into saying just about anything.

"Please be aware of its many deficiencies and sorry in advance!

"All conversations with My AI will be stored and may be reviewed to improve the product experience. Please do not share any secrets with My AI and do not rely on it for advice.

"While My AI is designed to avoid biased, incorrect, harmful, or misleading information, mistakes may occur.

"Please press and hold on any message from My AI to submit feedback. We look forward to hearing about your experience with My AI."