Bella Ramsey thinks the opposition to gay storylines in 'The Last Of Us' has been "bizarre".

The 19-year-old star plays Ellie in the HBO drama series and she's confessed to being baffled by the reaction to gay love stories in the show, which is based on a 2013 video game.

Bella told Sky News: "Why wouldn't there be gay storylines in a show like this? I'm so glad that HBO are doing it, and I know it was something that Craig [Mazin, the co-creator] was really passionate about.

"It's in the game, like the Ellie and Riley stories in the game and Bill and Frank is hinted at in the game. I think it's really cool. Just because of the apocalypse doesn't mean that gay people don't exist."

Bella thinks representation in the TV industry is "extremely important".

She added: "I think it's important that queer people are given opportunities to play queer roles, of course. But I also don't think there's any issue either with, like, straight people playing queer roles or cisgender roles.

"I personally don't have a problem with it whatsoever. I just think as long as people are given equal opportunities ... I think that's the most important thing. And not being persecuted when it comes to roles."

Storm Reid also stars in the drama series, and the 19-year-old actress echoed Bella's comments.

Storm - who stars in 'Euphoria', too - said: "People love each other, and love is love.

"So, if you can't accept that, then I don't know where you're going to be able to find space of comfortability anywhere in the world, because people are people and are living in their truth. And I think that's beautiful."

