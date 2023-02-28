The development team behind 'Blood Bowl 3' has apologised for the "missing features" upon the game's launch.

And following the mostly negative reviews for the turn-based fantasy sports video game, which arrived last week, the developer has reassured fans that the team is "working hard" to resolve the issues and get the missing features added.

Cyanide Studio said in a statement: “Let me start by thanking you for your support and for playing our game. We have had an overwhelming amount of players since the Early Unlock and despite the issues, that is something we are very grateful for.

“We know there are some features missing that players expect, being able to reconnect in a game for example, and we are working hard to get those features added.

"The functionality of the game is our main priority and rest assured we will do our best to address any bugs or broken elements as soon as we can.

The team continued: “We hope that Blood Bowl 3 will be a game that is ever-evolving. Even the end of the roadmap is not the end of the road. We will continuously add content and events. We have big plans and ambitions for Blood Bowl 3 and these initial stumbling blocks don’t change that.”

As well as promising "a lot" of free content, Cyanide also apologised for the server issues, which they insist have been resolved following this week's patch update.

They added: “We can’t stress this enough; we want players to be able to unlock a lot of content for free.

“We’d also like to take this opportunity to apologise for the server issues leading up to and during launch. This has been our main concern since the start of the Early Unlock. Since yesterday’s patch our servers are more stable."