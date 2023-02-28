A huge new 'Elden Ring' expansion has been announced by FromSoftware.

Shadow Of The Erdtree is in development and promises "new adventures".

A tweet on the game's official page read: “Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together.

“An upcoming expansion for #ELDENRING Shadow Of The Erdtree, is currently in development. We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between.”

Little else is known at this stage, however, the content will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Meanwhile, George R.R. Martin is yet to play the game.

The popular action RPG, which was released last February, features worldbuilding by the 'Game of Thrones' scribe, but the author confessed he hasn't had a chance to play the game himself.

Appearing on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' in October, he said: “I have not played it, because people seem to want this 'Winds of Winter' book.

“I did play video games a long, long time ago, I played games like 'Railroad Tycoon', 'Master of Orion', and 'Homeworld' and I would get sucked into it.

“Weeks, months would go by and I’d be sitting there in my red flannel bathrobe just saying ‘one more game, one more game.’ I can’t, I gotta go cold turkey on this, this is gonna kill me here.”