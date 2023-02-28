The long-awaited 'Pokémon' game called 'Pokémon Sleep' is officially on its way this summer.

First announced in 2019, the app will track the player's sleep and reward them for getting a good night's kip.

'Pokémon Sleep' will be compatible with a new device being developed by Nintendo, the Pokémon Go Plus Plus, which launches on July 14.

Takato Utsunomiya, the Pokémon Company’s chief operating officer, said: “The idea behind Pokémon Sleep is to be a game that makes you look forward to waking up in the morning."

The video description said: "Set on a small island inhabited by a singular Snorlax, players will be able to attract other Pokémon by tracking their own sleep."

Their sleeping will be categorised as snoozing, dozing or slumbering.

It continues: “As you keep this up, you might discover some rare in-game sleep styles.

“Get lots of sleep and try and find ’em all."

To celebrate the announcement in 2019, which was made at the brand's presentation in Tokyo, Snorlax was made readily available in 'Pokémon Go'.

In a tweet the company announced: "We're pleased to announce the development of Pokémon Sleep, a new app from @Pokemon_cojp that tracks a user's time sleeping and brings a gameplay experience unlike any other!

Several Snorlax were consulted on this, in case you were wondering.

#PokemonSleep is coming in 2020. (sic)"

Tsunekazu Ishihara, Chief Executive of The Pokemon Company, explained the idea behind the new app is: "We want to turn sleep into entertainment.

It's also hoped that the game will promote a healthy sleep cycle like 'Pokemon Go' did with fitness by getting people out walking and catching Pokemon."

Another tweet explained: "What if you could continue training your Pokémon...even in your sleep?

In 2016, Pokémon GO turned the simple act of walking into entertainment, making the entire world into a game. We're about to do it again, Trainers -this time, for sleeping."