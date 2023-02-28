Pete Davidson: I make smart choices most of the time!

Pete Davidson likes to think he makes "smart choices."

The 29-year-old comedian - who famously dated reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian shortly after she divorced from Kanye West in 2021 until October last year - has teamed up with Smartwater to promote the antioxidant-filled bottled water and is focused on "upping his game" with the brand deal.

He told PEOPLE: "II can even elevate how I hydrate. 'm focused on upping my game and Smartwater alkaline with antioxidant is too – so that's what I reach for to stay hydrated. See? I make smart choices…most of the time!"

In a new commercial for the soft drinks brand, the former 'Saturday Night Live' star - who since he called it quits with 'The Kardashians' star has been linked to model Emily Ratajkowksi well as 'Bodies, Bodies, Bodies' co-star Chase Sui Wonders - admitted that he is still the "same kid" from Staten Island that he was before shooting to fame and is also seen enjoying pizza with his real-life mother Amy.

In the clip, he said: "I'm still the same old kid from Staten Island. I'm just a little more elevated. I still chill with my mom!"

In a scene involving the two comparing pizza toppings at a New York restaurant, Amy asks: "Dear Pete, we know you're from New York. What are the best pizza toppings to elevate my pizza?"

Pete replies: "The best toppings to elevate your pizza are pepperoni, sausage, pineapple, you can throw ham on there! What you don't throw on is anchovies and mushrooms, you sick b*******!"

