Kerry Katona believes that pregnancies would be at an "all-time high" if the male contraceptive pill was introduced.

The 42-year-old star - who was married to Westlife singer Brian McFadden from 2002 until 2006 and has Molly, 21, and 20-year-old Lilly-Sue with him but went on to have Heidi, 16, and Max, 14, with second husband Mark Croft and also has eight-year-old daughter DJ with the late George Kay – came across reports about the potential development of a pill that men could take to prevent pregnancy and admitted that while the drug would "take the pressure off women" who have to take the contraceptive pill, she would never "trust" any man to remember to take it in the first place.

Writing in her new! magazine column, she said: "There were reports last week that it may be possible to develop a male contraceptive pill that could be taken shortly before sex. It'd definitely take the pressure off women, but I personally wouldn't trust a man to remember to take it. You can't even trust some men to remember a condom. Pregnancies would probably be at an all-time high! It could work if you're in a long-term, trusting relationship, but I don't think it's a good idea for casual sex. Plus, it doesn't protect against STIs!"

Meanwhile, the former Atomic Kitten singer - who is now engaged to fitness instructor Ryan Mahoney - also commented on the news that Jude Law has reportedly become a father for the seventh and noted that she has been treated "differently" because she is a woman who has multiple children by several different fathers.

She added: "Jude Law has reportedly become a father again, making him a dad-of-seven by four mums - I didn't even realise he had so many kids!

It's lovely news, but I do think that men are treated differently to women. I doubt he would be labelled as a "7x4 dad", whereas I've received a lot of crap for being a "5x3 mum" in the past. But at the end of the day, I'm the one bringing up the kids, and I'm proud of everything I've done for them."