Emily Andre has wished her "lovely hubby" a happy birthday via social media.

The 33-year-old doctor has taken to Instagram to write a gushing message to her husband Peter, who turned 50 on Monday (27.02.23).

Emily - who has Amelia, nine, and Theo, six, with the pop star - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "Happy birthday to my lovely lovely hubby.

"It’s your 50th birthday and your 11th since we’ve been a couple! Time truly flies when you’re having fun. Thank you for everything you do for our family [heart emoji] we all love you so much xxxxxxxx @peterandre (sic)"

Peter has been married to Emily since 2015 and he previously opened up about his birthday plans.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker - who also has Princess, 15, and Junior, 17, with ex-wife Katie Price - revealed that he planned to celebrate his 50th birthday in Dubai.

He shared in his magazine column: "I'll be in Dubai with the whole family. I guess it's a bit of a birthday celebration. I mean, I'm not 50 until the end of the month so I'm getting in early - lol.

"I was always a bit freaked out about turning 50, but it's coincided nicely with me celebrating 30 years in the industry.

"Focusing on the 30 and not the 50 sounds better! (sic)"

Peter also revealed that he still felt "young" - even though his landmark birthday was on the horizon.

The pop star - who shot to stardom in the 90s - continues to work out and he remains upbeat about the future.

Looking forward to his 50th birthday, Peter said: "It sounds old but it really isn't. I feel so young. I train, I love food, I love life."