Khloe Kardashian is "healing wonderfully" after having a tumour removed from her face.

The 38-year-old star had the tumour removed from her cheek in 2022, and she's confirmed in an exchange on Instagram that she's now "totally OK".

After posting a gym selfie that showed a bandage on Khloe's face, one of her followers asked: "And what the heck is on your cheek (sic)"

In response, Khloe explained: "a bandage [bandage emoji] I had a tumor removed from my face but I'm totally ok. Thank you for asking [heart emoji] (sic)"

The reality TV star added that the bandage prevents her scar from "getting worse".

She wrote: "I had a tumor removed from my face a few months ago so I wear this for healing and the prevention of my scar getting worse. All is great and healing wonderfully. (sic)"

Khloe previously took to social media to discuss the operation and her cancer scare.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "I have seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face, with some of you wondering why I've been wearing one for the past few weeks.

"After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging.

"Dermatologist Dr Tess Mauricio (@drtessmauricio) examined it, and a second biopsy was ran by Dr. Daniel Behroozan (@drdanbehroozan) because what they were both seeing was incredibly rare for someone my age.

"A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face. I called none other than Dr. Garth Fischer, a dear friend of my families and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who I knew would take incredible care of my face. (sic)"