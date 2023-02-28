Paula Abdul is in talks to make her biopic.

The singer, dancer, choreographer, actress and TV personality says she is being “wooed” by a string of streamers and being offered big-name directors and writers to tell her story of going from a cheerleader for the LA Lakers to international pop star and ‘American Idol’ judge.

Twice-married Paula, 60, added to E! News about how she wanted to show the “ups and downs” of her six decades, and to be told in a way that reflects how her mind works: “I’m being wooed by different streamers and networks to do my story, and for me, it just wouldn’t be a straight documentary style, because I’m a choreographer and I’ve had different careers.

“I’ve never just had one carer, so I’d have to tell it the way my mind works creatively.

“I’ve been presented with incredible directors right now and writers, and it’s hard baring your soul, but you know what, when you’re able to withstand decades and decades, and you’re able to survive the ebb and the flow and the ups and the downs – that’s kind of exciting and I hope it helps other people understand they are not alone.”

Paula was discovered by The Jacksons before she released her first studio album ‘Forever Your Girl’ in 1988, which became one of the biggest solo records of the time and sold seven million copies in America alone.

She went on to have a run of nearly 10 years as a judge on ‘American Idol’, alongside producer Randy Jackson and Simon Cowell, during which they discovered acts including Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood.

But Paula added she would never return to the show unless it had the original line-up of Randy and Simon.

She said when asked if she would go back: “Unless it was all of the originals – we were the OGs – we were there from Day 1, and that (show) changed the trajectory of not only my life but other lives.

“We were known as ‘The Death Star’ to other networks, because even if we lost half the ratings, we were still (big.)

“I had front row, centre seat to witness some astonishing life-changing performances and see legitimate stars come out of it.”