Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly having daily couples’ therapy via Zoom.

The 36-year-old ‘Transformers’ actress and the rocker-turned-rapper, 32, were said to have split last month when they apparently had a huge row over Super Bowl weekend, but sources say they are going all out to save their relationship.

An insider told Page Six on Tuesday (28.02.23): “(They are) talking to a couples therapist every day via Zoom.

“Megan feels that they must give therapy a shot before making any permanent decisions.”

The couple, who have been engaged since January after dating for two years, have previously been spotted coming out of a set of couples’ counsellors’ offices, but it appears they have now chosen to take the sessions online.

Megan – who has sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, nine, and Journey, six, with her actor ex-husband Brian Austin Green, 49, who she divorced in 2021 after they were together for 10 years – has spoken out to deny MGK had cheated on her after fans speculated he had a fling with his band’s guitarist Sophie Lloyd.

The actress last month deleted her Instagram account after wiping all photos of the rapper from her feed, but returned to the platform on February 19 to declare there had been no “third party interference” between the couple.

She posted: “There has been no third-party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots, or succubus demons.

“While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now.”

She made the declaration after a story claimed she had found text messages on fiancé MGK’s phone that left her fearing he was cheating.

Megan had posted images of herself in a mirror taken by a man beside her and captioned them: “You can taste the dishonesty, It’s all over your breath” .

It was a quote from Beyoncé’s song ‘Pray You Catch Me’ about the singer’s husband Jay-Z’s infidelity, sparking a flood of speculation from fans she was referring to MGK cheating.

Sophie Lloyd has since branded the accusations she and MGK had a secret relationship “disrespectful”.

Her management told Page Six: “Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media.

“Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.”