Rebel Wilson called Disney boss Bob Iger for permission to propose at Disneyland.

The 'Pitch Perfect' star recently revealed that she and her partner Ramona Arguma got engaged after she popped the question at the iconic theme park, and she actually made sure to get the blessing of the company's CEO.

Speaking on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', Rebel said: "He's the big, big boss and I thought, 'Well, if he says yes, then it was meant to be, and I was meant to propose that day at Disneyland.'

"I had to get special permission to get a special area roped off and get the topiary trees in and, you know, I had a violinist playing like Disney classics, and it was very, really romantic."

When it came to the heartfelt moment, the 42-year-old star admitted she didn't actually know how to propose and just winged it.

She recalled: "She said yes. And I was like, 'Do I get down on one knee? What do I do?' And I was like, 'I may as well,' so I got down on one knee.

"And then she was like, 'What are you doing?' And goes, 'Well, you can’t be the only one on your knee,' so she got down as well."

It was a perfect moment for the couple, and Rebel was "so overwhelmed" that after they moved onto a new ride at the park, she needed "five minutes" to compose herself before they properly carried on with their magical day.

She added: "It was just beautiful and she said yes and then I was like, 'OK, great!'

"And then I was so overwhelmed that afterwards we went on a ride, this new ride they had, and I kind of collapsed afterwards. "Because I’d never been engaged before, or proposed to, or proposed. So it was such a huge thing in my life...

"I literally collapsed on the floor for five minutes. And then I go, 'OK, I’m good. Let’s get churros and move on.' "

The couple went public with their relationship over the summer, and have since welcomed three-month-old daughter Royce via surrogate.