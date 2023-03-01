Bette Midler is unsure if there will be another 'Hocus Pocus' film because "everything is weird".

The 77-year-old actress reprised her role as witch Winnie Sanderson in the fantasy comedy sequel for Disney+ last year, almost 30 years after the original was released, but she's now admitted she is unsure if there will be further installments in the series.

Asked about the prospect, she told E! News:"I'm not sure. Everything is weird. I don't know, maybe. Who knows?"

'Beaches' star Bette recently claimed that she would "of course" sign up to appear in a third instalment of the series alongside fellow Sanderson sisters Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy but is unsure how it could work in terms of the story.

She said: "If there was a third one, of course, I'd sign on, but I don't know how. I can't imagine what the story would be, but I love Winifred, Sarah, Mary, and our relationship. It's good for women. We stick together through hell and high water, but we do cause mayhem, and not many women cause that much mayhem!"

Her co-stars have discussed the possibility of an animated movie.

Sarah said recently: "Kathy had a good idea that the third one should be animated.

"Of course I'd be happy to have a conversation. It just depends on what Kathy and Bette want!"

Bette previously admitted she had never expected to make a sequel to the 1993 cult classic.

Asked if she ever expected the release of 'Hocus Pocus 2', she said: "I didn't until the day finally came. And then, I realised, 'Oh, we're really gonna do this.' This was a dream come true, it really was.

"After I realised it was actually a phenomenon, I started asking people around my age, 'Don't you think they would be interested in a sequel?' This was like 15 years ago, or something like that. And here we are."