Bette Midler has had "some tailoring done" on her face.

The 77-year-old actress has addressed years of speculation that she's gone under the knife to retain her youthful appearance and admitted she has had some help in order to stay looking "fabulous".

Speaking on stage at the Costume Designers Guild Awards on Monday (27.02.23) as she accepted the Distinguished Collaborator Award, Bette said: “Time has a way of smoothing everything out.

“I’ve been at it for close to 60 years … and I do look fabulous, I know. I’ve had some tailoring done on my face.”

Back in 2008, the 'Hocus Pocus' star admitted she had "considering" having a surgical procedure but suggested she wasn't ready to do so then.

She said: “Doesn’t everybody consider it? When it really starts to cave in, I probably will start to give it a real good think.”

Meanwhile, Bette - who has 36-year-old daughter Sophie with husband Martin von Haselberg - previously admitted she doesn't think she "could cope" if she was raised during the social media age.

She said: "I don't think I could cope. Life is too complicated now, it's too hard. When I was growing up, we had the best of it. My generation had peace, contentment, civility; we don't have those things today. People are allowed to say the worst things they can think of [on social media], which can injure people to the core of their being. It destroys lives, which is just not fair."

The 'Wind Beneath My Wings' hitmaker admitted she struggles to even watch television these days because of all the different streaming services and channels.

She said: "I miss the simplicity of the past. In the old days, you had one remote control, you pressed a button, and watched whatever you wanted. "Now, there are 15 remotes and it's a trial to get the TV on and the sound working. You need a teenager or a live-in TV wrangler.

"There's a lot of, 'What did he say?' And, 'Put the captioning on.' The TV is new, we're old. That's the problem."