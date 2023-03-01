Bruce Willis' wife is working with a dementia specialist to help advise her in her care for the 'Die Hard' star.

The 67-year-old actor's loved ones revealed last month he has been diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) and his condition had declined since they had revealed last year he was retiring due to aphasia, which affects communication, and now Emma Heming Willis has praised the support she's had when learning how to navigate her husband's condition.

Tagging the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration in a post which featured a photo of dementia care and education specialist Teepa Snow, Emma wrote on Instagram: "I'm grateful I had the opportunity to work with @teepasnows_pac who has helped me add to my dementia care toolbox.

"She's a loving, compassionate and skilled leader in this space who navigates herself with pure empathy. She's a gift. Head to the link in my bio as her website has a wealth of caregiving information you might find useful too #dementiaawareness #ftdawarness #EndFTD #EveryFTDStoryCounts.(sic)"

Meanwhile, Teepa praised the "remarkable job" Emma - who has daughters Mabel, 10, and eight-year-old Evelyn with Bruce - has done in offering care and support to her husband.

She commented on the post: "@emmahemingwillis has done an absolutely remarkable job of providing the right support for Bruce as his abilities have changed and created a place, space and life that continues to provide him with what he needs to live well.

"Frontotemporal dementia is never easy but with the right programming and support, it truly is possible to continue living life. Congrats to Emma and their entire family for their very very hard work and dedication. It is truly remarkable!"

It was previously revealed Bruce's family - including daughters Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and 29-year-old Tallulah, whose mother is his first wife Demi Moore - are doing their best to help the 'Sixth Sense' star stay active.

A source said: "The focus for Bruce is to keep him active. He has a busy schedule with activities every day. They make sure both his body and brain is exercised."