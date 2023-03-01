Dave Grohl spent more than 24 hours volunteering at a barbecue for homeless people.

The Foo Fighters frontman showed off his "craftsman" skills when it comes to grilling meat after arranging a delivery that included brisket, pork, and ribs for Hope the Mission's Trebek Center in Northridge, California, last week because he spent hours preparing the food before manning the grill outside, even throughout a storm which saw the site deluged by rain and hail.

Grace Ancheta, director of development at Hope the Mission, told TODAY.com: "He arrived around 3 in the afternoon, and then he was in our kitchen.

"He was prepping the meat, he was cutting it up and he was there until he put it in the smoker.

"The meat didn't go into the smoker until midnight that night because he's like, 'Oh, it has to season and it has to do this.' He's definitely a craftsman when it comes to that, and then he spent the night."

Grace told how Dave and his fellow barbecuers took turns smoking the meat overnight, until it was ready at around 3pm the following day - and then the 'Learn to Fly' hitmaker helped to serve dinner at around 6pm.

Grace said: "He actually served to our guests, he came out and was very gracious and took pictures with the people that recognised him.

"He wanted no glory for it, he was like, 'I just want to do this for you guys and give back in that way.'"

The 54-year-old rocker confided to staff that he finds working the barbecue therapeutic.

Grace said: "Whenever he comes off of work or anything else, that’s what he wants to do. He wants to cook for people.

"And by the way — it was amazing. It’s the best barbecue we’ve had."

Dave previously explained he discovered his love of barbecuing after breaking his leg on tour.

He wrote in a 2019 essay: "The process of making music is a lot like cooking for a crowd: You create a recipe as you would a song. You prepare a meal as you would record in a studio. And you serve it as you would perform live. When people come back for seconds, well, that’s your encore...

"I didn’t want to open a restaurant, but I did want to pull up at a Slayer show or a Harley dealership or a church or the L.A. Food Bank benefit and cook. It’s kinda cool that I’m able to do that — and it’s f****** fun!"