Scott Mitchell used to "talk" to Dame Barbara Windsor's illness before she died.

The legendary soap actress passed away in 2020 at the age of 83 following a battle with dementia and now her widower Scott - who tied the knot with Barbara in 2000 - has explained that he is still determined to "get back" at the illness that claimed her life with extensive fundraising.

Speaking on UKTV show 'This Morning, he said: "It's something I'm really passionate about. Going through what I did with Barbara, and I'm not alone, this is what millions of people go through with their loved ones caring with someone from dementia. I thought at the time 'I can't beat you, you're bigger than I am.' I used to talk to the illness when it was taking hold of her but I said 'I will do everything I can to see if I can one day make a little chip to get back at you. And that's why I do it, and Barbara's legacy of course."

Scott is training to run the London Marathon for the third time in memory of the 'Carry On' icon along with her former 'EastEnders' co-stars - who are known as Babs Army - and went on to explain that the "difference" she has made in the fight against dementia has been "incredible" since she made the decision to go public with it a year before her death.

He added: "I can remember her sitting on the sofa and she said 'What you doing?', I said 'Oh I'm training for a marathon' and she said 'What, you? Your legs are too little!' Bless her, she was, of course, part of that campaign in the first year and the Dementia Revolution. It was such an incredible thing when she decided to go public with it, it was a courageous thing for her, and it made such a difference in the world of dementia and I am so proud of her. It was a setup between Alzheimer's Research UK and Alzheimer's UK and today it is still the most successful charity they've had, so it's incredible."

https://2023tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/babsarmy-63c0f