Gigi Hadid's two-year-old daughter already has her own style.

The 'Next in Fashion' judge is happy to let little Khai - who she has with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik - "experiment" with fashion and choose her own clothes because her own mother, model Yolanda Hadid, was always supportive in her doing the same.

Gigi told 'Entertainment Tonight': "[She's] experimental and also, like, not asking for my opinion.

"I dressed myself very young. Look, I've always loved, like, mixing prints and colors and my mom always helped me be experimental. So, I love to do the same.

"It's so much more fun when they're wearing something they want to wear. They are awesome. Like, the vibe they have, it's just fun."

The 27-year-old model admitted becoming a parent has made her style much more "simple" and she loves "being able to have a uniform" of jeans, a t-shirt, sweater and sneakers.

She said: "I've been drawn a lot more to my staple closet.

"[I] like to keep it really simple and make it funky in my own ways, like, with my jewellery or, like, pops and color prints."

However, Gigi doesn't hesitate to push the boundaries when it comes to red carpet fashion.

she said: "I've been really going for it and having a lot of fun."

Having a child has also made Gigi more selective about "the jobs [she] chooses to do".

She explained: "When you become a parent, you just have to prioritise your time."

Gigi recently explained the COVID-19 lifestyle and the birth of her daughter made her reevaluate her career.

She said: "I got pregnant and I really started to think about what I wanted after, when the world opened back up.

"It kept coming back to just a more stabilised schedule where I’m not in a different country every week."

Gigi ultimately opted to launch Guest In Residence, a line of cashmere designs.

She explained: "This is very stabilising. I have an office that I come to. I know everyone here.

"I don’t have to look a certain way to show up. It’s a different experience for me, and it was the right time because I was ready for that."