Imagine Dragons' hits 'Enemy' and 'Bones' have been added to the band's 'Beat Saber' pack.

The Las Vegas band's 10-song Music Pack launched back in 2020, and now players can add their recent hits to their Music Library on the VR rhythm game.

The former track was recorded for the animated Netflix series 'Arcane' and was inspired by the video game 'League of Legends'.

Dan Reynolds and co previously recorded 'Warriors' for the 2014 'League of Legends World Championship'.

The "new and improved" Imagine Dragons Music Pack for Beat Saber is available now on the Meta Quest and Rift Platforms, SteamVR, or PSVR.