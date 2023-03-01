2K has introduced Bad Bunny to 'WWE 2K23'.

The studio has shared a new bonus trailer of the Latin megastar as a playable character in the game.

It comes after the 28-year-old Puerto Rican star made his in-ring debut at 'WrestleMania 37' in 2021 and went onto appear in the Royal Rumble the following year.

He was recently unveiled alongside a number of superstars who will be playable when the game launches, with the likes of Cody Rhodes, Bron Breakker and more making their franchise debuts.

The roster will be supplemented by some strong DLC, with the first pack focused on the legendary Ohio Valley Wrestling class of 2002, which includes rookie versions of Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton, as well as John Cena during his time as The Prototype and Dave Bautista's Leviathan persona.

There will be more legends to play with Hulk Hogan - and Hollywood Hogan - confirmed alongside 'Macho Man' Randy Savage, The Rock, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Ultimate Warrior, Chyna and Lita.

Of course, the game will also feature some of the biggest current stars in WWE today, such as Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Bianca Belair, GUNTHER, Solo Sikoa and more.

NXT's brightest talent will appear too, with Corda Jade, Gigi Dolin, Grayson Waller and others all getting the nod.

Players who pre-order any edition of' WWE 2K23' will receive Bad Bunny as a playable character.