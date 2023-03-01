Frankie Ward has been unveiled as the host of the BAFTA Games Awards 2023.

The top ESports presenter will oversee the ceremony on March 30 at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank, London.

The prestigious awards are being streamed exclusively on BAFTA's Twitch channel, with the hosts set to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Jane Millichip, CEO of BAFTA, said: "The BAFTA Games Awards celebrate the craft, creativity and storytelling of games. With Frankie Ward's knowledge and passion for games, she's the perfect host for our ceremony. Anticipation is building for our announcement of the nominations tomorrow, and we can't wait to welcome everyone to our ceremony to celebrate a great year in craft and storytelling."

Frankie added: "I can't believe I get the honour of being part of the awards this year, and I'm currently having to practice how to be calm in conversations with the amazing people whose work I've been raving about for the past year. (Yes, I'm scared I'm going to geek out, so thanks to BAFTA for having faith in me to helm proceedings. Let's face it, the nominees are probably safer with me on stage where I have to behave myself.) Video games are entertainment's best medium for connection, and I'm so excited to celebrate the people who bring the world together with their creative and technical achievements in gaming."

It was announced this week that 'Elden Ring', 'God Of War Ragnarok', 'Horizon Forbidden West', 'Immortality', 'Marvel Snap', and 'Stray' will compete for the top prize of the night, the EE Game Of The Year Award.

Julia Hardy is set to announce the rest of the nominations live on Twitch on March 2.

The TV presenter - who is well-known for her interests in gaming, ESports and new technology - will be joined by four of Twitch's top streamers to announce the nominations.

Julia - who will be joined by Tubbo, CaptainPuffy, Leahviathan and Sharese - said: "Really looking forward to revealing the nominations for this year's BAFTA Games Awards on Thursday. I also get to chat with some of the most talented streamers about the best games of the year – I can't wait!"

BAFTA has also confirmed that Lomadiah, Ebonix, SinowBeats and ReadySetBen will all join the BAFTA Games Squad.

They will co-stream the nominations and Awards livestreams on their channels, while they will also take part in this year's BAFTA Games Challenge.

Luke Hebblethwaite, the head of games at BAFTA, said: "We're delighted to have Julia and such a fantastic group of Twitch streamers supporting this year's BAFTA Games Awards.

"We're excited to bring BAFTA's work – championing the very best games of the year and the talented people who made them, and inspiring the next generation of talent – to new audiences in fun and engaging ways."