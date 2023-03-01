Twitter was hit with a two hour outage.

Thousands of social media giant’s users reported experiencing problems viewing tweets and timelines and instead were greeted with a “Welcome to Twitter” message when they logged on to the site.

DownDetector, a website that monitors website issues, reported the issue began at 10 am GMT and was fixed by noon. During the problem, people were not blocked from tweeting, just people seeing them unless they directly searched them or they appeared in their notifications tab.

This comes after Elon Musk - who took over as CEO in late October when his $44 billion takeover was finalised - let go 200 people, marking a 10 per cent cut of the workforce, which was also slashed in half when he assumed the reigns of the microblogging service.

Alp Toker from NetBlocks, an internet tracker detailed that these problems have increased under Elon Musk.

He - according to BBC News - said: "It started shortly before the Musk takeover itself. The main spike has happened after the takeover, with four to five incidents in a month - which was comparable to what used to happen in a year."

Alp called the issues “avoidable” and the “vast majority” of them would be linked back to muddles at with website’s data centre, which labelled a “complex network” that needed ongoing fixing.

He continued: "It has a testing stage for new features. But following the Musk takeover it appears these data centre testing timelines are no longer being followed.""Today's outage was quite an extended one, but not a total one which was interesting - and we traced that back to the data centre too."

The BBC reached out to Twitter for comment.