Riley Keough was "in tears" when she saw Austin Butler play Elvis Presley.

The 33-year-old actress is the granddaughter of the late music legend - who died in 1977 at the age of 42 - and admitted that she was "shocked" when she first saw the 2022 biopic with the former 'Zoey 101' actor in the title role.

Speaking on 'Live With Kelly and Ryan', she said: "I think he was outstanding and incredible. I couldn't have imagined anyone being able to pull off what he did in terms of embodying my grandfather. It was really shocking and emotional. It totally blew me away. I was in tears for a week because of the film, but also because of his performance! Fingers crossed [for an Oscar]!"

Meanwhile, Riley has taken on the titile role in musical drama series 'Daisy Jones and the Six' - which is based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid - and recently admitted that she would never "put pressure" on the idea of "continuing [her] grandfather's legacy" with the part.

She said: " certainly wouldn't put that pressure on it. I don't know if there is continuing my grandfather's legacy, it’s its own sort of thing to me. But it was a really fun experience for me.

"I'm not a musician -- or I am now I guess. I've been interested in film my whole life and so for me, it was more really loving to get to have a relationship with music in that way.

"I've listened to music and my whole family are musicians and I've been around this world a lot and been on tour and all that kind of stuff.

"But I'd never really done it myself. So for me, it was more about my personal relationship with getting to play music, which was fun."

And despite growing up around musicians, Riley admitted she had to work hard to find her own ability.