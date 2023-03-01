Woody Harrelson has branded on-set COVID-19 mandates as "absurd."

The 61-year-old actor is now starring in indie movie 'Champions' but doesn't believe that anyone has the right to "demand" that an actor wears a mask on set or gets vaccinated against the virus in order to work on a film and remains unsure what will happen in the future of the industry.

He told the New York Times magazine: "Now to get an indie done? Especially with all the Covid protocols — which, to me, are rather absurd. I don’t know what’s going to happen. The fact that they’re still going on! I don’t think that anybody should have the right to demand that you’re forced to do the testing, forced to wear the mask and forced to get vaccinated three years on. I’m just like, Let’s be done with this nonsense.

"It’s not fair to the crews. I don’t have to wear the mask. Why should they? Why should they have to be vaccinated? How’s that not up to the individual?"

The 'Triangle of Sadness' star went on to add that he "shouldn't even be talking" about his views on the matter because the situation makes him "so angry" as he pleaded for all measures designed to combat the virus when the pandemic began in 2020 to "stop."

He added: " I shouldn’t be talking about this [expletive]. It makes me angry for the crew. The anarchist part of me, I don’t feel that we should have forced testing, forced masking and forced vaccination. That’s not a free country. Really I’m talking about the crew. Because I can get out of wearing a mask. I can test less. I’m not in the same position they’re in, but it’s wrong. It’s three years. Stop!"