Coleen Rooney and her family "created such happy memories" and had a "magical experience" at the grand finale of the Disneyland Paris 30th anniversary celebrations.

The mum-of-four took her three youngest kids, Klay, nine, Kit, six, and five-year-old Cass - whom she has with former footballer Wayne - and her cousin-in-law Claire Rooney on the family Disney trip.

Coleen said: "It's been a fantastic trip to Disneyland Paris and we've all had a great time – we couldn't have asked for a more magical family holiday.

"We all absolutely love Disney, so this is the perfect trip for us – there is so much to keep us all entertained.

"It's so nice to get away with the kids and have this magical experience with them as they are all at the age where Disney is a big part of their lives, and they haven't stopped smiling since they got here."

The family took in the new Marvel drone show, 'Avengers: Power the Night', which will light up the sky nightly at Walt Disney Studios Park until May 8, and it was "one of the biggest highlights" of their trip.

Coleen - who also has 13-year-old Kai with her spouse - added: "One of our biggest highlights of the holiday is getting to experience the new Marvel Avengers night-time drone show which is amazing, it has to be seen to be believed.

"I'm really glad we've been able to get around and see so much of what is happening for the finale of the 30th Anniversary celebrations. It's a great time to visit Disneyland Paris.

"It's been so lovely to see the kids' faces when they met the Disney characters and enjoyed the attractions. We have created such happy memories together on this Disneyland Paris trip and it's been one that we won't ever forget."