Ray J has once again asked a court to throw out his divorce.

The 'One Wish' singer and reality TV star Princess Love - who married in 2016 - have been estranged a number of times in the last couple of years before reuniting, and this week he has filed more dismissal documents in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

Ray filed for divorce from Princess - who he has daughter Melody, four, and son Epik, three, with - in October 2021, while he was battling pneumonia.

The 42-year-old singer filed paperwork at the Los Angeles Superior Court to end his marriage to the 'Love and Hip Hop' star.

Ray had also filed for divorce in September 2020, and he said at the time that filing to legally split from Princess was "the best thing to do".

He explained: "You know, I love her and I love my babies and it's just personal, but she knows how I feel about her.

"I just think that I want to make sure everybody is happy, that everybody enjoys life and that this can help her smile more and enjoy who she is and enjoy her life. You know, sometimes it's the best thing to do."

But in March 2021 the couple called off their split after deciding to give their romance another try.

According to documents obtained at the time, Princess filed the dismissal paperwork in February that year, and Ray signed off on it and it was entered by the court clerk.

The dismissal was given without prejudice, so the pair were free to go through with the process again in the future if they wish.

The news may not have been a huge surprise to fans, as it came a few weeks after Ray revealed the pair were making a move to Miami permanent in order to have a fresh start, but were taking things one day at a time.

He said: "We're in a good place right now, we're in Miami, we're gonna move down to Miami, I don't think we're going back to Los Angeles any time soon. We've been taking care of the kids, they love it out here, and it's given us a different mood and outlook on life. God is good, we're taking it one day at a time."

It comes after Princess filed for divorce from Ray in May 2020, but in July 2020 she filed for a dismissal.