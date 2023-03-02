Salma Hayek likes to eat chicken soup throughout her morning beauty routine.

The 56-year-old actress filmed herself getting ready while skincare expert Mimi Luzon put a golden face mask onto her and she tucked into a bowl of chicken soup she had ordered from room service.

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, she said: "Alright, chicken soup, at the same time Mimi has put this golden mask on me. This is my first time with a golden mask, and also my first time with the golden mask while having room service because I’m so hungry. Sorry, beauty is very important but eating is even more!"

After applying the golden face mask - which is thought to renew skin, improve blood flow, and is high in antioxidants and minerals - Mimi remarked that her client was a "golden Goddess."

She said: "You are a golden goddess! It was my pleasure!"

The 'Eternals' star previously admitted that when it comes to skincare, she had been using an ingredient usually used to treat burns victims in her native Mexico and explained that those in the US were often shocked because they had never heard of such a product.

She said: "I use an ingredient called Tepezcohuite that’s used in Mexico for burn victims because it completely regenerates the skin, and there’s no one in the States who is using this ingredient except for us. Some of the ingredients, when I took them to the American labs, they were like ‘Oh my god! How come nobody is using this?’ This is why I have no Botox, no peels, no fillings.”