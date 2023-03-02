Kim Kardashian has joked Saint West isn't "as cute as she thought" after he punched her in the face.

The 42-year-old mum-of-four - who also has North, nine, Chicago, five, and Psalm, three, with ex husband Kanye West - had been enjoying cuddles in bed with her seven-year-old son when things took a painful turn.

Initially posting about their nap time on her Instagram Story, she wrote: "Is there really anything better in this life?"

However, she quickly added in another post: "Forget it. He just punched me in the eye in his sleep and rolled over! Not as cute as I thought!"

While Kim does show her children on social media and allows North to have a TikTok account, she has strict rules she must follow on the video sharing platform, including having to create videos on her joint account with her mother.

Kim previously revealed: "It can only be on my own phone. It’s not something where she can scroll and look at things.

“We don’t do comments.”

Kim had been advised not to allow North to do TikTok Lives by Mason Disick - Kim's sister Kourtney's 13-year-old son with her ex Scott Disick - after Kim told her off for starting one when she's not allowed to.

Mason said in text messages to his aunt: “Hi I don’t wanna disrespect North but I don’t think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn’t correct and stuff like that, that she will regret."

The youngster insisted he "did the exact same thing" and regretted saying something on one of the live streams.

He added: “I did the exact same thing as she did I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things I said."