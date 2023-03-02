Sarah Ferguson has "no judgement" on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Duchess of York - who was previously married to Prince Andrew - insisted she won't be critical of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's decision to step down from royal duties to raise their children Archie, three, and 20-month-old Lili in California because she has faced so much scrutiny in her own life.

She told People magazine: "I don't believe that any single person has the right to judge another person. I'm not in a position myself to make any judgments.

"I have been judged all my life, and I have no judgment on the Sussexes."

But the 63-year-old author thinks her old friend, the late Princess Diana, would be "incredibly proud" of Archie and Lili, as well as their cousins, the Prince and Princess of Wales' children Princes George and Louis, nine and four, and seven-year-old Princess Charlotte.

She added: "I think that Diana would be incredibly proud of her grandchildren. And not just the Sussex grandchildren, but Will's children."

Sarah herself is devoted to her own grandchildren, pregnant Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank's son August, two, and 17-month-old Sienna, the daughter of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

She said: "[They] just follow me around like Peter Pan. I'm 'Super Gran Pan!'

"Everyone says, 'Oh, has it changed your life?' And I go, 'No, because I live [in the mindset of ] three-to-six year olds.' So I've now got another audience that likes me."

Meanwhile, the duchess hailed the late Queen Elizabeth as her "total idol".

She said: “She put you at ease straightaway… because it’s terrifying, you know?

“I used to sit there for hours thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, this is somebody’s lifetime to have an audience with the Queen, and I’m sitting having a cup of tea.’

“She had the most incredible faith of any single person I’ve ever met. She just knew what to do. She knew how to make people feel good... she was my total idol.”