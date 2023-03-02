Gisele Bundchen is determined to "do better" amid the "challenges" in her life.

The 42-year-old supermodel - who divorced Tom Brady last October after 13 years of marriage - insisted being healthy is more than just diet and exercise so she's focused on a positive attitude.

She wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her in a yoga pose: "Being healthy is more than a clean diet and exercise. It’s about our attitudes, emotions, beliefs, thoughts and actions.

"When life gets challenging always remember that the sun rises everyday bringing a new opportunity for us to try again and do better."

Gisele went on to urge her followers to take charge of their own destinies.

She added: "It can get intense out there and we can get easily distracted by the noise. Awareness is key. What energy you are nurturing?

"Remember, we are the co-creators of our own reality, what we believe we create!"

Gisele recently sent a message of support to Tom - with whom she has Benjamin, 13, and 10-year-old Vivian - after he announced he was retiring from the NFL.

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared a video announcing he was quitting the game, she commented on his post: “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life,[praying hands emoji] (sic)"

Tom had initially quit in 2022 before changing his mind just weeks later but he insisted this time he is "retiring for good".

He said: "Good morning, guys, I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring for good.

"I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. So I won’t be long-winded.

"I think you only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year. So, really, thank you guys, so much, to every single one of you, for supporting me. My family, my friends, teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever, there’s too many. Thank you, guys, for letting me live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all."