Tommy Fury has dedicated his win over Jake Paul to girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague and their daughter Bambi.

The former 'Love Island' contestant won his boxing match with the YouTuber in Saudi Arabia on Sunday (26.02.23) and he's heaped praise on his partner for doing the "hard miles" with their little girl, who was born in January, while he was training for the bout.

Speaking on 'Good Morning Britain' on Thursday (02.03.23), he said: “It was a crazy feeling, I knew in the build-up that she would never be able to watch just because of how scared she gets for the fights.

“When I did see the video of her finding out that I had won, it was amazing because it was for those two.

“At the end of the day I’ve been in training camp, Molly’s been an absolutely amazing mother, she’s the best woman any man could ever ask for. She’s done everything, all of the hard miles at the start. I owe everything to her and Bambi, so this victory, this win was for them two.”

The 23-year-old sportsman admitted his earnings from the fight will help provide for all his daughter's needs.

He said: “I did very well, it was a career-high payday for me, well not for me should I say because everything I do now in my career is for not for me, it’s for my little girl Bambi.

“Everything I do now is to make sure that she’s happy, a good life for herself but whatever I can do to make sure she has that is enough for me.”

Before the fight, the social media star had agreed to hand over his share of the fight purse if Tommy could become the first man to beat him but the reality TV star is unsue whether Jake will go through with the deal.

He said: "At the end of the day we were live on television and we shook hands. We’re old-fashioned guys so a handshake means everything to us, but let’s see if he honours it or not.”

While the fight was the culmination of a two-year feud between the two men, Tommy insisted Jake is a "good guy".

He said: “Jake Paul is a good guy, you know at the end of the day we’ve gotta do what we’ve gotta do to sell a fight, that’s just business.

“But at the end of the day, there’s levels to this sport and I showed that I was levels above him.”