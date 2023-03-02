Isaiah Washington has retired from the entertainment industry and claims the "haters" have won.

The former 'Grey's Anatomy' actor - who played Dr. Preston Burke on the show between 2005 and 2007 - was fired from the long running medical drama after using a homophobic slur, and almost two decades later he had decided to leave the industry.

This week, he wrote on Twitter: "It is with a heavy heart and a sense of relief that I am announcing my early retirement from the entertainment industry today.

“Those who have been Following/Witnessing my journey here on [Twitter] since 2011 all know that I have fought the good fight, but it seems that the haters, provocateurs and the Useful Idiots have won.

“I’m no longer interested in the back and forth regarding a ‘color construct’ that keeps us human beings divided nor am I interested in politics or anything vitriolic."

Now, Isaiah plans to travel across the United States and he promised to keep fans up to date by "posting a few pictures" of his retirement "shenanigans" now and agian.

He added: "I will be traveling this great country before it falls into Socialism and then Communism.

"Until then, know that this Frederick Douglass Conservative will keep his powder dry and loves you all! I am truly grateful for your support over the years."

He suggested his final role will be 2022's 'Corsicana'.

Isiaiah had been accused of using a homophobic slur in reference to co-star T. R. Knight - who later came out as gay - on the set of 'Grey's Anatomy' when arguing with Patrick Dempsey.

He later denied using the term as a slur, and claimed he instead told Patrick to stomp treating him like an "F-word", which he said meant "somebody who is being weak and afraid to fight back".

In 2014, he reflected on his experiences on the show and said: "I don't worry about whether or not the stories I tell will destroy my acting career, because you can't take away something that doesn't exist. They killed the actor [in me] on June 7, 2007."