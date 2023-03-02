Samsung UK has commissioned a photography show to celebrate night workers.

The tech giant teamed up with Fearne Cotton - who is no stranger to working odd hours - to mark their discovery that 44 per cent of the Great British workforce prefer working unsociable hours to celebrate a new array of snaps, dubbed The Light Shift Gallery’, taken on their brand spanking new smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is narrated by the ‘Happy Place’ podcaster.

The 41-year-old broadcaster said: "Through my long career in broadcast, I understand the creativity and joy that can take place during the darker hours or morning twilight. From my early days radio presenting and now doing the Happy Place podcast and writing books - I get a real buzz seeing all the varied and creative work that happens before the sun is up.

"I hope this beautiful series of smartphone portraits inspire others who don't work conventional hours. They're shining the light on all those who work hard when many others are sleeping."

The pictures were taken by photographer Ben Weller, who said: “I’m passionate about my photography having a strong sense of narrative, so when I learnt about all the interesting things our ‘Light Shift’ grafters were doing, I couldn’t wait to help share their stories. I normally shoot my projects on film, so this was my first time using a smartphone, but the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s Night Mode allowed me to take crystal clear images, even on the darkest of shoots. I’m excited for the nation to get a real sense of the overnight magic I’ve experienced.”