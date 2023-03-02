TikTok is setting daily usage caps for minors.

The video-sharing app is bringing in a measure that means those under 18s will have to enter a passcode to view more content on the site after an hour.

The app - which is owned and operated by the Chinese-based tech company ByteDance - say they are bringing in the feature to assist users “stay in control” of their time on the platform.

They brought in the new development after introducing a notification to remind teenagers to take a break from scrolling, which they reported allowed them to "increase the use of our screen time tools by 234 per cent".

According to TikTok’s terms and conditions, those who use the app must be 13 or over, and with the new feature, those under 18 will get a weekly “recap of their screen time”.

The head of trust and safety at TikTok, Cormac Keenan said: "While there's no collectively endorsed position on the 'right' amount of screen time, or even the impact of screen time more broadly, we consulted the current academic research and experts from the Digital Wellness Lab at Boston Children's Hospital in choosing this limit."Recently, the Canadian government became the latest in a string of to international bodies to ban the device federal workers' devices, following in the foot steps of the United States and the European Commission amid concerns - which ByteDance deny - of how they handle users personal data.

Mona Fortier, the president of Canada's Treasury Board said: "On a mobile device, TikTok's data collection methods provide considerable access to the contents of the phone. While the risks of using this application are clear, we have no evidence at this point that government information has been compromised."