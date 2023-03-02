Lottie Moss says her half-sister Kate "doesn't reply to her texts" as she shrugs off the "nepo baby" label.

The 25-year-old socialite and OnlyFans model - whose sister is the world famous supermodel - has addressed their relationship in the wake of discussions over nepotism is in the entertainment industry.

In an essay for Newsweek, she wrote: "I knew that my sister Kate was famous and growing up, I idolised her, thinking she was the coolest.

"I never got much love or attention from her though, which has always upset me, especially because people have brought her up to me for as long as I can remember.

"How do I say to people that I don't know her and that she doesn't reply to my texts?

"I honestly think the whole 'nepo baby' concept is so weird; there are so many people in the world that have had obvious advantages in their career because of who they know or who someone in their family is, not just famous people."

Lottie pointed to the age gap between herself and Kate, 49, and insisted that despite the supermodel's wealth and fame, she didn't necessarily benefit from it.

She added: "I think a common misconception is that because Kate, who is 24 years older than me, is rich and famous, so were my family. But obviously, that was her money and her fame, not ours."

The star quit Twitter earlier this year after posting that she was 'sick of people blaming nepotism for why they aren't rich and famous or successful', and she admitted he can't "understand the anger" her tweet provoked.

While she has previously acknowledged the advantages of having a famous half-sister, she previously insisted she "always felt like [sh]e was living in her shadow".

She added: "When I started out, I was always just Kate Moss’s sister.

"That was really hard for me growing up, especially not being that close with my sister (we still don’t really have a relationship now, which is something I never really speak about)."