Zachary Levi has hailed Dame Helen Mirren as a "trouper" for pushing through a broken finger on set.

The 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' actor co-stars with the big screen veteran in the blockbuster superhero sequel and even shares a fight scene with her, but he had no idea she'd got injured until he heard it in an interview much later.

Asked by Extra if he broke her pinky finger, he said: "I don't think so! I don't know!

"I found out with the rest of the world when she was on [‘The Graham Norton Show'] so I had no idea this was even happening.

"But she's such a trouper. She just kept pushing right through it.”

Reflecting on the fight scene, he admitted it "doesn't really get cooler than that", adding: "We beat the c*** out of each other and she was so about it.”

He heaped praise on Helen for her attitude on set, describing her as everything "you hope that she's gonna be".

He gushed: "She's everything you want her to be, she's everything you think, everything you think she could be and what you, you hope that she's gonna be.

"And then some, really… She's a dame, but doesn't throw that around, she's just super chill and cool and grounded and humble and collaborative and brings such a grace and a calming presence wherever she goes…

"You just feel like you're in really safe, good hands with her.”

Helen recently opened up about her decision to do some of her own stunts in the movie, and the subsequent injury.

She joked she was very "brave" in the moment but didn't tell anyone at the time because she was trying to be seen in a certain way.

She said: "I was incredibly brave and didn't say anything or complain because I wanted to be a real stunty person."