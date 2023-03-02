Christina Aguilera finds it "reassuring" to know she has "back-up" in the form of anti-wrinkle injections.

The 42-year-old singer has teamed up with Xeomin, which is used to improve the look of frown lines, for the firm's 'Beauty on Your Terms' campaign and while she is impressed by the treatment, she's particularly thankful she can still retain a "natural look".

She told People magazine: "I'm always interested in finding new products that excite me and make me feel my best.

"Xeomin felt like the safest way to go because it doesn't have any extra ingredients. It's reassurance that no matter how tired I may be, I have back-up.

"We like expression, especially in my line of work. I don't want to have a frozen face. Whether it's being on-camera or performing onstage, I have to stay authentic to my emotion."

The 'Beautiful' hitmaker - who has 15-year-old son Max with ex-husband Jordan Bratman and eight-year-old daughter Summer with fiance Matthew Rutler - also wants to change the perception of getting older being a negative thing as people should appreciate their "new eras".

She said: "Viewing aging as a negative is a super old-school approach.

"I've seen myself go through different stages of my life and complain about certain things. As I've gotten older, I look back, and I'm like, 'God, every stage is a new era.' I'm really into feeling more self-assured as you get older. That's the thing to truly embrace.

"It's harmful when [aging] becomes an obsession.

"I also think that everybody has a different outlook with how they want to age. It's a very personal conversation — what works for some people might not work for others."

After more than 20 years in the spotlight, Christina has learned to appreciate who she is and how she's changed and doesn't listen to other people's opinions.

She said: "Things are going to change as you grow older—especially as women. I started performing at around 6 in my hometown, and I never stopped.

"Being in the public eye is an added element that can complicate your view of yourself. People are going to have an opinion no matter what you do, no matter what you wear. The artistry always comes first to me."