Isaiah Washington will go back on his retirement announcement if fans donate enough money.

The former 'Grey's Anatomy' actor had previously claimed he was quitting the entertainment industry as he insisted the "haters" had won, but after "seeing the incredible positive response" to his initial post, he has changed his outlook.

In another lengthy Twitter post, he wrote: "[It] became clear that I have been operating outside of the traditional Hollywood system successfully for the last 15 year’s. So, why stop now with over 5 million views and counting with my February 28, 2023 Twitter post?

"It seems that if I received just $1.00 from 5 million people, then I will have more than enough capital to continue to independently produce my own Bass Reeves movie project for a Fall 2023 shooting schedule in Arkansas and Oklahoma. I mean why not give a try, right?

"I’m a man of my word and as transparent as one can be in the entertainment industry and I know that I can deliver something even more valuable than my recent western called CORSICANA and I love that movie!"

The actor - who played Dr. Preston Burke on the show between 2005 and 2007 until he was fired after using a homophobic slur - noted he is "willing to continue the journey" with the backing of his fans.

He continued "I’m asking for an initial 1 million dollars in support and my ultimate goal is 5 million.

"I have never asked for help or financial support like this in my life or career, but it appears that there are millions of people in America and the world that want to see more of me as the great American Hero Deputy U.S. Marshal Bass Reeves and I willing to continue the journey and the fight with your support."

Isaiah had been accused of using a homophobic slur in reference to co-star T. R. Knight - who later came out as gay - on the set of 'Grey's Anatomy' when arguing with Patrick Dempsey.

He later denied using the term as a slur, and claimed he instead told Patrick to stomp treating him like an "F-word", which he said meant "somebody who is being weak and afraid to fight back".

In 2014, he reflected on his experiences on the show and said: "I don't worry about whether or not the stories I tell will destroy my acting career, because you can't take away something that doesn't exist. They killed the actor [in me] on June 7, 2007."